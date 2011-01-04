Sunday 11 January 2026

Clinical Data closes 2010 transformed into a pharma company

Pharmaceutical
4 January 2011

USA-based drug developer Clinical Data (Nasdaq: CLDA) ended 2010 by closing the sale of its genetic and pharmacogenomic testing and biomarker development business to Transgenomic (OTCBB: TBIO) for $15.5 million, thus completing its transformation into a pharmaceutical company with a deep product pipeline, the company said.

Clinical data has including two promising late-stage compounds, the most advanced of which is vilazodone, a new treatment in development for major depressive disorder. A New Drug Application for vilazodone was accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 21, 2010, with January 22, 2011, currently assigned for decision-making by the FDA under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA.

It is also developing Stedivaze (apadenoson), which has demonstrated overall safety and tolerability in patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Phase I studies, as well as its highly selective adenosine A2A agonist, ATL313, for the indication of primary open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension in cooperation with Santen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze