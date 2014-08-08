Friday 9 January 2026

Clinigen backs white paper calling for recognition of early access schemes

Pharmaceutical
8 August 2014
clinigen-big

UK-based Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) has published a new International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) white paper covering regulatory-compliant mechanisms that enable access to medicines for patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.

Chaired by Mark Corbett, senior vice president of Clinigen Global Access Programs (Clinigen GAP), Improving Access for Patients with Unmet Medical Needs – Overview and Best Practices for Success, describes these programs which are known by various names around the world including expanded access, named patient programs and compassionate use, and offers best practices for implementation.

Mr Corbett said: “For many patients, access to new medicines through well-known and well-defined clinical trial processes or through traditional commercial channels is not an option. Access programs can provide a robust and ethical solution, both locally and globally, for relevant patients in need. Unfortunately, low awareness of these programs and confusion as to how and when they are best applied limit their use in the proper circumstances. We believe this white paper will help address these issues and demonstrate the value of these important programs.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze