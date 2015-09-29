Cloud Pharma and THERAMetrics collaborate on targeting orphan CNS diseases

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, a US cloud-based drug design and development company, and Switzerland-based THERAMetrics Holding (SIX: TMX) today announced a strategic collaboration focusing on the design and development of therapeutics for orphan central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other indications.

The partnership will initially focus on orphan diseases such as Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In parallel to these efforts, both companies will pursue sponsored development for additional respiratory indications.