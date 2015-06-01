ASCO: Clovis' rucaparib shows 73% disease control rate in Phase II trial

Clovis Oncology (Nasdaq: CLVS) has announced updated Phase II results from two rucaparib studies: ARIEL2 and Study 10. The results were presented at the annual meeting of the American society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO),
The investigational oral, potent, small-molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 being developed for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, specifically in patients with BRCA mutations and other DNA repair deficiencies, often referred to as BRCA-like.
Data from ARIEL2 in patients with BRCA-like signature demonstrated overall response rate of 45% and disease control rate of 73% in and a median progression-free survival of 7.1 months. Approximately 60% of patients treated to date in ARIEL2 exhibit BRCA-mutant status or BRCA-like DNA signature.
