CMA investigating the supply of bipolar drug

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will investigate whether the pharmaceutical company Essential Pharma, which was recently bought by a Swiss private equity firm Gyrus Capital, has abused a dominant position in relation to lithium-based medicines for treating bipolar disorder, which it sells under the brand names Priadel and Camcolit, by proposing to withdraw the supply of Priadel to UK patients.
The withdrawal of Priadel would mean that thousands of patients need to switch to alternative, more expensive, lithium treatments, such as Camcolit. Priadel 400mg and 200mg are currently priced at £4.02 ($5.21) and £2.76 per pack of 100, respectively. Camcolit 400mg costs £48.18 per pack of 100 and Essential Pharma’s generic lithium carbonate 250mg costs £87 per pack of 100.
The vast majority of patients in the UK taking a lithium-based drug to manage their symptoms rely on Priadel. The proposed removal of Priadel prompted serious concern from medical bodies and charities who said that switching bipolar medication can be a difficult process for patients and may cause health complications, as well as significantly raising costs. This is particularly concerning at a time when the national health service is under unprecedented pressure because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, says the CMA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze