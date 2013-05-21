CML drug revenue in Japan to grow, despite global decline, says GlobalData

Bucking a global trend of falling revenues, weak penetration of generic drugs and an increasing patient population will ensure steady growth of Japan's Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) market over the next decade, forecasts a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData.

According to the company's latest analysis, Japan's branded CML therapeutics market will increase from a value of $489 million in 2012 to reach $565 million in 2022, climbing at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% over the 10 year period.