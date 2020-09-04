CMS Fetroja designation 'underscores need' for new antibiotics

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a new technology add-on payment (NTAP) for Shionogi’s (TYO: 4507) Fetroja (cefiderocol) when administered in the hospital inpatient setting.
Fetroja is indicated for complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, caused by Gram-negative pathogens in adult patients with limited or no treatment options.
The NTAP will provide hospitals with a payment, in addition to the standard-of-care diagnostic related group (DRG) reimbursement, of up to 75% of the average cost of Fetroja for a period of two to three years, effective in the new fiscal year starting on October 1, 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze