CMS makes improvements to US Medicare drug and health plans

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued final regulations (CMS-4159-F) for the Medicare Advantage and prescription drug benefit (Part D) programs that continue efforts to curb fraud and abuse and to improve benefits and the quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in these programs.
The final rule is projected to save an estimated $1.615 billion over the next 10 years (2015 – 2024), according to the CMS.
“The policies finalized in this regulation will strengthen Medicare by providing better protections and improving health care quality for beneficiaries participating in Medicare health and drug plans,” said Marilyn Tavenner, CMS administrator, adding: “The final rule will give CMS new and enhanced tools in combating fraud and abuse in the Medicare Part D program so that we can continue to protect beneficiaries and taxpayers.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze