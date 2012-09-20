Colby Pharma acquires Othera

Colby Pharmaceutical, a privately held California-based biopharmaceutical company, says that it has acquired fellow US drugmaker Othera Pharmaceuticals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, Colby says it has amassed a leading portfolio of proprietary small-molecule compounds for Nrf-2 regulated diseases characterized by oxidative stress injury.
Colby’s chief executive David Zarling stated: "We look forward to continuing clinical development of OT-551, OT-440 and other related novel and patented small molecules with strong data demonstrating their ability to target oxidative stress related diseases, including cancer and other conditions caused by chronic inflammation."
