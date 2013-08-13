Collaboration and alternative financing is key to future development, say industry leaders

Collaboration is the key to improving the rate at which medicines can be developed and brought to market, according to leaders from the research-based drug industry.

The industry leaders, convened by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development in the USA, agreed that, a wave of recent and anticipated patent expirations on many top-selling medicines, coupled with investor demand for speedier development of new drugs, has prompted the research-based drug industry to explore and embrace new development paradigms.

Tufts CSDD director Kenneth Kaitin said: “Nearly everyone involved in drug development, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations, academic research centers, investors, and patient organizations, agree that partnerships based on shared knowledge help to diversify risk while improving R&D productivity.”