Monday 12 January 2026

Collegium to acquire pain drug developer BioDelivery Sciences

Pharmaceutical
14 February 2022
collegium-company

Shares of specialty drugmaker BioDelivery Sciences International (Nasdaq: BDS) shot up 52% to $3.64 in pre-market trading today, after it agreed to be acquired by fellow USA-based Collegium Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: COLL) for $5.60 per share in cash. Collegium edged up 2.3% on the news.

The offer price represents a 54% premium to BDSI closing share price of $3.64 as of Friday, February 11, and implies a fully diluted equity value of around $604 million using the treasury stock method. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close late in the first quarter 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Portfolio of pain and neurology products

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Endo Pharma returns rights to Belbuca
8 December 2016
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi regains rights to Symproic
9 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
Once-daily Symproic approved by FDA for OIC patient with non-cancer pain
24 March 2017




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze