Columbia Labs appoints Bridget Martell to newly-created chief medical officer position

Women’s health specialist Columbia Laboratories (Nasdaq: CBRX) has appointed Bridget Martell to the newly-created position of chief medical officer.

Dr Martell has been hired as part of the company’s project to advance a proprietary drug program, with Columbia expecting to advance its next candidate, COL-1077 for gynecological procedure-related pain, into clinical trials this year.

Frank Condella, president and chief executive of Columbia, said: "Bridget has extensive experience managing clinical development and medical affairs activities for leading pharmaceutical companies, making her the ideal candidate to oversee the resumption of our proprietary product development program. Her successful track record of advancing novel formulations through clinical development and regulatory approval will benefit Columbia as we prepare COL-1077 for clinical trials and evaluate other new products and technologies in women's health.”