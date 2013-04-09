Columbia Labs extends ex-US Crinone accord with Merck Serono into 2020

USA-based Columbia Laboratories (Nasdaq: CBRX) has amended its license and supply agreement with Merck Serono, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) for the infertility drug Crinone (progesterone gel) through May 2020, representing an extension of five years beyond the current term, which was due to expire in May 2015.

Crinone is currently approved in over 60 countries, including a number of emerging markets such as China, where it was approved at the end of 2008. Merck Serono has marketing rights worldwide except the USA, where Crinone is marketed by Actavis (LSE: ACT).

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Merck Serono for Crinone,” said Frank Condella, Columbia's president and chief executive, adding: “The early renewal of this agreement through 2020 provides long-term stability for Columbia and surety of supply for Merck Serono as they look to continue their investment in Crinone globally. We look forward to continued positive cash flow from our core business as Merck Serono builds further sales momentum for Crinone.”