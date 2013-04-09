Thursday 8 January 2026

Columbia Labs extends ex-US Crinone accord with Merck Serono into 2020

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2013

USA-based Columbia Laboratories (Nasdaq: CBRX) has amended its license and supply agreement with Merck Serono, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) for the infertility drug Crinone (progesterone gel) through May 2020, representing an extension of five years beyond the current term, which was due to expire in May 2015.

Crinone is currently approved in over 60 countries, including a number of emerging markets such as China, where it was approved at the end of 2008. Merck Serono has marketing rights worldwide except the USA, where Crinone is marketed by Actavis (LSE: ACT).

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Merck Serono for Crinone,” said Frank Condella, Columbia's president and chief executive, adding: “The early renewal of this agreement through 2020 provides long-term stability for Columbia and surety of supply for Merck Serono as they look to continue their investment in Crinone globally. We look forward to continued positive cash flow from our core business as Merck Serono builds further sales momentum for Crinone.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze