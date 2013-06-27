Commercial contract research studies are increasing in the NHS, according to the UK's National Institute for Health Research

A report released today (June 27) by the UK’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network shows significant improvements in the delivery of commercial contract clinical research in the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

In its new Annual Statistics document, the network reported a 19% increase in the number of patients engaged in commercial contract studies, with 20,500 recruited across the year from April 2012 to March 2013. The network says this continues the upward trend of the last two years.

Report findings