Commission clears JV by DocMorris and K-Mail Order; OK's Pfizer's pediatric Xalatan and Meda's Breakyl

The European Commission has granted clearance under the EU Merger Regulation to the creation of a joint venture between DocMorris NV and K-Mail Order GmbH & Co KG. The joint venture will operate an internet and mail order pharmacy, with activities mainly in Germany.
DocMorris is a Dutch internet pharmacy with sales activities mainly in Germany. K-mail Order is a mail order and internet retailer for fashion, household goods and jewellery in Germany. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure, the Commission said.
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