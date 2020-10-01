Sunday 11 January 2026

US House Committee probe findings damning for drugmakers

Pharmaceutical
1 October 2020
money_drugs_scales_large-1-

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform is beginning to release a series of new staff reports detailing the findings of its sweeping investigation into the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs.

The committee has reviewed more than a million pages of documents as part of the investigation. Many are internal corporate strategy documents and communications among top executives that provide significant new insights into how and why drug companies keep increasing their prices so dramatically.

Initial focus on Revlimid and Copaxone

