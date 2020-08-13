Concizumab clinical trial resumed

Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has announced that trials in the concizumab Phase III program (explorer6, 7 and 8) are being resumed.

The trials are investigating subcutaneous concizumab prophylaxis treatment in hemophilia A and B patients regardless of inhibitor status, which were paused in March of this year due to the occurrence of non-fatal thrombotic events in three patients.

Novo Nordisk says that, together with the relevant authorities, it has identified a new path forward for concizumab. New safety measures and guidelines, based on analysis of all available data, have been agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration, and the clinical hold has been lifted.