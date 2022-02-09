Confident GSK sticks with plan going into 2022

Presenting an upbeat set of financial results, the company’s first since refusing a £50 billion ($68.4 billion) offer for its consumer health unit, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) said it took in £34.1 billion sales in 2021, £9.5 billion of which came in the final quarter.
Total operating profit came in at £6.2 billion, £895 million in the fourth quarter, making earnings per share (EPS) of 87.6 pence for the year and 15 pence for the quarter, higher than analysts had predicted.
The firm’s pharmaceuticals division brought in £17.7 billion, with sales of Xevudy (sotrovimab), an antibody treatment for COVID-19, contributing almost a billion pounds, mostly in the final quarter.
