Conservative lobby raises voice against US drug price controls

The right-wing Institute for Policy Innovation has criticized a reported proposal from US President Donald Trump to introduce international price benchmarking, part of a plan to control drug prices in the country.

Among other things, the International Pricing Indexing (IPI) plan for prescription drugs would seek to align Medicare payments with comparable prices in other countries.

The IPI model could form part of a range of executive orders signed by the president, designed to indicate that progress is being made on the long-stalled issue of drug pricing.