Consumption of opioid drugs in Southern Europe up by 15%, World Medicine Park congress hears

The congress of the World Medicine Park, the first global forum devoted to medical sciences, this year focusing on dealing with pain. Innovative aspects discussed at the congress included the future of analgesic therapy based on genetic medicine for increasingly personalized cures, said Jordi Moya Riera, president of the congress.
"What we have seen over these days was an intense period of sharing and teamwork involving clinical specialists, researchers, companies and Institutions to discuss the major challenge of pain," says Guido Fanelli, Professor of Anesthesiology and Reanimation at the University of Parma, amongst the main supporters of the WMP.
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