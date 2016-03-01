Continuing drop in hospital medicine spending in Denmark

New data from Nordic market research firm DLIMI reveals that Danish sales of hospital medicine in January 2016 were 6% lower than hospital medicine sales in January 2015.

According to chief consultant Søren Beicker Sørensen, this corresponds to a decline in public expenditure of between 6% and 10%.

He stressed that the drop in spending means that the trend from third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2015 Is continuing, noting that this drop in spending should also be seen in the light of patent expiries for biological drugs which have led to greater competition on their prices.