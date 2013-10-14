Contraceptive benefits outweigh risks of blood clots, say EMA

The European Medical Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has decided that the benefits of combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) in preventing unwanted pregnancies continue to outweigh the risks of venous thromboembolism (VTE or blood clots in veins).

The Committee decided that it is important women are made aware of the risk of VTE and its signs and symptoms, and that doctors take into consideration a woman’s individual risk factors when prescribing a contraceptive. There is no reason for women who have been using CHCs without any problem to stop taking them on the basis of this review.

