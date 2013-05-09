Cornerstone gains US rights to Pertzye for EPI due to cystic fibrosis patients

US specialty pharma company Cornerstone Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRTX) has entered into an agreement with Digestive Care (DCI) to acquire exclusive US rights to market Pertzye (pancrelipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) due to cystic fibrosis (CF). Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.
Pertzye is a unique pancreatic enzyme product and is protected by several US patents. The Pertzye formulation was previously marketed by DCI for more than a decade under the trade name Pancrecarb MS-16. It is estimated that about 90% of patients with CF receive pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy with the therapeutic category experiencing 24% annual growth from 2008-2012.
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