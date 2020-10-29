Sunday 11 January 2026

Coronavirus med drives jump in sales at Gilead

Pharmaceutical
29 October 2020
Anti-viral specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) posted bullish third quarter results on Wednesday, with revenues up 17% from the same period of 2019, at $6.6 billion.

That result handily outpaced most analysts’ expectations, with the Financial Times’ consensus forecast for the period sitting at $6.3 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $360 million and $0.29, up from a net loss of $1.2 billion and a loss per share of $0.92, respectively.

Pharmaceutical
Veklury becomes first drug to get full FDA-approval for COVID-19
23 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Gilead inks new deal for Veklury supply in Europe
8 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA's PRAC reviews a safety signal with Veklury in COVID-19 patients
3 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Gilead top of the drops as half of pharma companies see market cap growth in the third quarter
27 November 2020


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


