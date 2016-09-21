CORRECTION: EMA/CHMP September meeting highlights re SomaKit-TOC

The European Medicines Agency today issues a correction regarding the highlights of the September meeting of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which were originally published on Friday, September 15, and have now been re-published with a correction.

The adoption of the CHMP opinion for SomaKit TOC, from Advanced Accelerator Applications, was included in the CHMP highlights in error. This opinion has now been removed from the highlights as this procedure is still ongoing. Once the procedure is finalized, the EMA will communicate the outcome.