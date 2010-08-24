Cost of prostate cancer care varies with initial treatment choice

A new analysis has found that short-term and long-term costs of prostate cancer care vary considerably based on which treatment strategy a man initially receives. Published early on-line in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the study finds that treatments that may be less expensive in the short-term may have higher long-term costs.

For men with early stage prostate cancer, various treatments are available, including surgery, radiation therapy, hormonal treatment, watchful waiting or combinations of the above. A variety of factors determines which treatment is appropriate for a given man and, in some cases, a man may be able to choose among several options. Cost is one of many factors to consider when choosing among these options.