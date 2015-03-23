Costs and consequences of not treating high cholesterol in the USA

High cholesterol itself is not a disease, but it can lead to serious health consequences, according to an article by Holly Campbell, director of communications at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
Every 39 seconds, an American adult dies from a heart attack, stroke, or related vascular disease. These conditions claim the lives of more than 800,000 Americans each year with 150,000 of them under the age of 65. For those who do survive a heart attack or stroke, many are faced with serious illness, disability, and decreased quality of life. Despite being largely preventable, high cholesterol is a main risk factor for heart disease.
Cholesterol itself isn’t bad. In fact, cholesterol is just one of the many substances created and used by the human body to stay healthy. However, excess cholesterol can form plaque between layers of artery walls, making it harder for the heart to circulate blood, Ms Campbell notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze