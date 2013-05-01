Court stops EMA from disclosing clinical trial documents from AbbVie and InterMune

The European Medicines Agency has been ordered by the General Court of the European Union not to provide documents as part of two access-to-documents requests until a final ruling is given by the Court, a ruling which has wide implications for the pharmaceutical industry.
These interim rulings were made as part of court cases brought by two pharmaceutical companies, USA-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and InterMune (Nasdaq: ITMN). The companies are challenging the Agency’s decisions to grant access to non-clinical and clinical information (including clinical study reports) submitted by companies as part of marketing-authorization applications in accordance with its 2010 access-to-documents policy.
In the case of AbbVie, the company had sought an injunction to prevent information about Humira (adalimumab) being made public to a number of sources, including Belgian drugmaker UCB. The InterMune case relates to information sought by academic researchers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze