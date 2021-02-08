Sunday 11 January 2026

COVID-19 and the use of medicine off-label

Pharmaceutical
8 February 2021
sarah_ellson_laura_penny_large

Sarah Ellson (pictured above, left), co-head of regulatory and life sciences and healthcare lawyer, Fieldfisher and her colleague Laura Penny, associate and regulatory lawyer, provide an Expert View on the topical issue of the use of medicines off-label.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization acknowledged that no pharmaceutical products had, at that point, been shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of COVID-19.

However, a number of medicines were being suggested as potential investigational therapies, and in due course many were studied in formal clinical trials. Some of the drugs trialled on COVID-19 patients included those normally used to treat HIV, pneumonia and Lyme disease, and drugs used for malaria prevention and rheumatoid arthritis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Centus bags approval for Avastin biosimilar in Europe
30 September 2020
Biotechnology
CureVac and UK government unite in attempt to stay on top of COVID-19 variants
5 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Latest MHRA data confirms safety of COVID-19 vaccines
5 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze