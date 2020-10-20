COVID-19 human challenge study set for launch in UK

hVIVO, part of the contract research organization (CRO) Open Orphan, is developing a COVID-19 human challenge study model in an agreement with the UK government.

The model involves the manufacture of the challenge virus and the first-in-human characterization study for this virus. The contract starts immediately and could be worth approximately £10 million ($13 million) to hVIVO depending upon the final number of brave volunteers that are included in the characterization study.

Regulatory and ethical approval of studies required