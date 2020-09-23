Sunday 11 January 2026

COVID-19 vaccine supply chain delays almost inevitable, expert says

Pharmaceutical
23 September 2020
vaccinebig

The overwhelming focus of media reports on COVID-19 vaccine candidates is on whether they will provide positive Phase III data and meet the approval of regulators, and also whether they can be manufactured in sufficient quantity to cope with demand.

However, the unprecedented scale of its impeding distribution means a hugely complex supply chains need to be created immediately if there is any chance of it being delivered swiftly, according to Madhav Durbha, group vice president of industry strategy, LLamasoft, a global AI and logistics solutions provider.

'Supply chain must work optimally'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Canada to secure additional COVID-19 vaccine and treatment candidate supplies
23 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Country commitments to COVAX Facility for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines applauded
22 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Single dose coronavirus vaccine enters late stage testing
24 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
The UK isn't popular in some international circles, but it is leading the help for poorer countries to end COVID-19
1 October 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze