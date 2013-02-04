Covidien files Form 10 registration statement for planned spin-off of Pharma business

Ireland-based medical products and generic drugmaker Covidien (NYSE: COV) has announced the initial filing by Mallinckrodt of a Form 10 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Covidien’s previously announced plan to spin off its pharmaceuticals business (The Pharma Letter December 16, 2011).
"The filing of the Form 10 Registration Statement is an important milestone in our ongoing separation process," said Jose Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive of Covidien, adding: "As two distinct businesses, Covidien and Mallinckrodt will be better positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities and provide greater focus on their respective businesses and strategic priorities. We remain on track to complete the spin-off by mid-2013."
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