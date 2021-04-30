Create an agile regulatory framework and maintain a strong incentives' system, says EFPIA in EU roadmap comments

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has filed its response to the European Union (EU) roadmap/IIA on the Evaluation and revision of the general pharmaceutical legislation.
This roadmap contains proposed priorities for legislative change to equip the regulatory framework to respond quickly to the needs of patients across Europe.
"The evaluation of the general pharmaceutical legislation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make Europe a world leader in medical innovation"EFPIA director general Nathalie Moll said: “The evaluation of the general pharmaceutical legislation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make Europe a world leader in medical innovation and build back better from the COVID-19 crisis. To achieve these goals, the focus must be on creating an agile regulatory framework and maintaining a strong incentives’ system that embrace and encourage advances in science, technology and medicines.”
