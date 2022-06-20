Sunday 11 January 2026

Cresemba sales in Asia Pacific region trigger sales milestone payment to Basilea

20 June 2022
Swiss drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX: BSLN) has announced that the sales of the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) by its license partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the Asia Pacific region, exceeded the threshold triggering the first sales milestone payment for this region of $1.25 million.

David Veitch, Basilea’s chief executive, stated: “We are very pleased with the commercial progress of Cresemba, which has now triggered the first sales milestone payment from Pfizer for the Asia Pacific region. The continued growth in the established markets in the US and Europe and the increasing contributions from new regions, such as Asia Pacific, confirm that Cresemba is serving a high medical need around the world.”

In the 12 months between January and December 2021, total global in-market sales of Cresemba amounted to $324 million, a 28% growth year-on-year.

