Cresset sells rights to novel anti-inflammatory compound

10 December 2019
Cambridge, UK-based Cresset Discovery Services, a contract research organization for early phase discovery, has sold rights to the candidate RP0217, to the Narayana Nethralaya Foundation (NNF).

NNF, in association with Narayana Nethralaya, a specialty eye care hospital in Bangalore India, has licensed the repurposed compound for the treatment of ocular diseases.

RP0217 is a promoter of Anx-A1, a key endogenous anti-inflammatory mediator of both the innate and adaptive immune systems.

