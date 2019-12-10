Cresset sells rights to novel anti-inflammatory compound

Cambridge, UK-based Cresset Discovery Services, a contract research organization for early phase discovery, has sold rights to the candidate RP0217, to the Narayana Nethralaya Foundation (NNF).
NNF, in association with Narayana Nethralaya, a specialty eye care hospital in Bangalore India, has licensed the repurposed compound for the treatment of ocular diseases.
RP0217 is a promoter of Anx-A1, a key endogenous anti-inflammatory mediator of both the innate and adaptive immune systems.
