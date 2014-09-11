Friday 9 January 2026

CRO Parexel sees CRF Health and Clinical Ink join it Perceptive Partner Program

Pharmaceutical
11 September 2014

USA-headquartered Parexel International (Nasdaq: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services organization, today announced that clinical technology companies CRF Health and Clinical Ink have joined its Perceptive Partner Program.

Through the program, technology, consulting, reseller and training companies, as well as contract research organizations (CROs), can enhance and broaden their services to biopharmaceutical customers by leveraging the Perceptive My Trials eClinical platform along with clinical and technical support services.

Perceptive MyTrials is one of the industry's leading suites of applications for managing clinical trials, says Parexel. Its flexible, open architecture allows partners to integrate targeted, specialized solutions within the platform. This gives their sponsor customers efficient access to clinical data and applications from a single source, allowing them to more efficiently and effectively manage critical trial activities.

