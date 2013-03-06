CSL Behring gains expanded use for Corifact in USA

Corifact, Factor XIII Concentrate (Human), to include the peri-operative management of surgical bleeding in adult and pediatric patients with congenital factor XIII (FXIII) deficiency. The drug is market by CSL Behring, a unit of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL).

More than two years ago, the FDA approved Corifact, the first product intended to prevent bleeding in people with the rare genetic defect congenital Factor XIII deficiency (The Pharma Letter February 18, 2011).