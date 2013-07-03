Thursday 8 January 2026

CSL Behring's rIX-FP shows efficacy in severe hemophilia B

3 July 2013

Data presented by CSL Behring today (July 3) showed clinical efficacy of a once-weekly dosing regimen of recombinant fusion protein linking coagulation Factor IX with albumin (rIX-FP). Results of the study were presented during an oral session at the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) congress in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

CSL Behring, in collaboration with its parent company, Australia-based CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), is developing rIX-FP for the prophylaxis and treatment of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia B as part of the PROLONG-9FP clinical study program.

"Hemophilia B is characterized by factor IX deficiency, which prevents normal blood clotting. People with this condition require factor IX infusions two to three times a week to achieve a significant reduction in bleeding," said Uri Martinowitz, Director of the Institute of Thrombosis and Hemostasis and the Israeli National Hemophilia Center at Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Israel. "This trial showed that less frequent infusions were needed with CSL Behring's investigational rIX-FP compared to currently available FIX products used on-demand or prophylactically to prevent or treat bleeding episodes," Prof Martinowitz added.

