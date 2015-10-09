CSL closes private placement in USA

Australia's CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) on Friday said it has closed a new 400 million Swiss francs ($415.8 million) and $100 million via a private placement in the USA.

The funds will be used for the company’s capital management plan and for general corporate purposes.

The private placement was foreshadowed in CSL’s full year results announcement in August 2015.



The private placement consists of several maturities as follows: