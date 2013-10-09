CSL settles US antitrust class action litigation

Australian blood products and vaccine maker CSL (ASX:CSL) has signed an agreement to settle the US antitrust class action litigation, filed by certain US and Puerto Rican hospital groups, which has been ongoing since 2009.
The settlement resolves and dismisses all claims and potential claims of class members against CSL in the law suit, as well as those against the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, an industry trade association.
The groups, which include private hospitals and the University of Utah, launched the antitrust class action in July 2009 claiming that CSL and other plasma therapy manufacturers operating in the USA had conspired to push up the price of treatments by restricting supply.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze