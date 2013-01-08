Cubist partners with Heptares on new medicines targeting GPCRs; provides 2012 business update

UK-based Heptares Therapeutics, the leading GPCR drug discovery and development company, has signed an agreement with Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CBST) to collaborate on the research and discovery of new medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), which are membrane proteins involved in a broad range of biological processes and diseases.
Under the terms of the deal, Cubist will receive exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize products generated from the collaboration, which will focus on up to two GPCR drug targets to be selected by Cubist.
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