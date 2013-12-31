Thursday 8 January 2026

Cubist’s tedizolid NDA accepted for priority review in USA

Pharmaceutical
31 December 2013
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Cubist Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: CBST) New Drug Application for its investigational antibiotic tedizolid phosphate (TR-701) with Priority Review.

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 20, 2014. Cubist is seeking FDA approval of tedizolid for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). The drug came to Cubist along with its $707 million acquisition of Trius Therapeutics (The Pharma Letter July 31, 2013).

$1 billion sales by 2020 forecast

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze