Wednesday 17 June 2026

Curie-Cancer and Sanofi cooperate in research on ovarian cancer

Pharmaceutical
19 June 2013

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the Curie Institute, through its Curie-Cancer partnership under the Institut Carnot label, have established a three-year research collaboration to identify new therapeutic targets for the development of treatments for ovarian cancer. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

The aim of the collaboration is to revisit the basic biology of this type of cancer through a translational research approach. The Institut Curie has a large collection of cryopreserved tumor samples that are well characterized clinically, histologically and biologically. These can be analyzed to identify biological targets relevant to the effective treatment of certain types of cancer. Through this collaboration, Sanofi and Curie-Cancer expect to gain a better understanding of the molecular alterations that characterize many types of ovarian cancer, thereby enabling effective new drugs to be designed.

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