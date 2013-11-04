Current profitability is a priority for 80% of pharma companies ahead of future

Pharmaceutical companies are more concerned with getting their existing business right, before implementing added value ‘Beyond the Pill’ initiatives, according to a survey undertaken on behalf of life sciences software company Model N at the recent eyeforpharma Value Added Services Summit held in London.
Although in almost every case the issue is on the boardroom’s agenda, 60% of those surveyed described their company’s Beyond the Pill strategy to-date as embryonic, with fewer than one in four at a more advanced stage of development.
James Robinson, directory of industry solutions, Model N, said: “There is clear consensus that we now need something more than just the product in securing increased loyalty, usage, outcomes and better margins. However, with almost half of respondents citing a lack of definition as to what value actually looks like for their business and little financial return anticipated in the short term, it’s no surprise that few firms have yet turned this into positive action.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze