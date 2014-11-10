Cut number of rheumatoid arthritis drugs and reduce side effects, says Belgian research

A two-year study into rheumatoid arthritis conducted at university hospitals in Belgium has shown that reducing the amount of medication can achieve the same results but with fewer side effects.
The study, called CareRA, involved researchers and clinicians at University Hospitals Leuven examining various therapies for early rheumatoid arthritis, seeking the optimal combination and dosage of three commonly-prescribed anti rheumatic drugs. Methotrexate, sulfasalazine and leflunomide were considered in combination with glucocorticoids.
Some 290 patients were divided into three treatment groups, with each group receiving a different combination therapy: ‘COBRA Classic’ (methotrexate, sulfasalazine and a high first dose of glucocorticoids), ‘COBRA Slim’ (methotrexate and a moderate dose of glucocorticoids) or ‘COBRA Avant-Garde’ (methotrexate, leflunomide and a moderate dose of glucocorticoids).
