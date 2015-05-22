CVS Health to acquire Omnicare in expansion move

US pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will acquire pharmaceutical services company Omnicare (NYSE:OCR) for a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion, or $98.00 per share in cash, which includes around $2.3 billion in debt.
CVS said the acquisition will significantly expand its ability to dispense prescriptions in assisted living and long term care facilities, serving the senior patient population. CVS Health will also expand its presence in the rapidly growing specialty pharmacy business. Omnicare’s complementary specialty pharmacy platform and clinical expertise will augment CVS Health's capabilities and enable CVS Health to continue to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to patients and payors. It said it expects the transaction to be about 20 cents accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2016, its first full year, excluding integration and any one-time transaction costs. It is expected to become increasingly accretive to Adjusted EPS in subsequent years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze