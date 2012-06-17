Sunday 11 January 2026

Cyprus Pharma calls for complete information on drug pricing from Ministry

Pharmaceutical
17 June 2012

The recent findings made public from the comparative study prepared by the Pharmaceutical Services of the Ministry of Health in Cyprus for the pricing of drugs in the country have caused great concern for the pharmaceutical industry.

As a result, the Cyprus Association of Pharmaceutical Research and Development Companies (KEFEA) has requested from the Ministry a copy of the investigation in order to study the results and form a position based on the complete picture and not just a few excerpts of the research findings. As the issue of pharmaceutical pricing is a serious one, KEFEA has also requested a meeting with Health Minister Stavros Malas.

The pharma trade group has publicly expressed its positions on the issue when it was called on to attend the Parliamentary Health Committee and through announcements to the press. KEFEA also delivered a document to the Minister of Health which analyzed its position on the pricing system in Cyprus, and presented specific suggestions for the conservation of resources in the health system.

