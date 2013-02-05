Cytomegalovirus infections market completely controlled by Roche's Valcyte

The global cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29% over the next eight years, increasing from a valuation of $685.50 million in 2011 to hit a market value of $1.12 billion by 2019, according to a new report added to the offering of comapniesandmarkets.com.

Human cytomegalovirus is a species of virus that belongs to the viral family known as Herpesviridae or herpesviruses. It is typically abbreviated as HCMV and is alternatively known as Human herpesvirus 5 (HHV-5).

Within Herpesviridae, HCMV belongs to the Betaherpesvirinae subfamily, which also includes cytomegaloviruses from other mammals. Although they may be found throughout the body, HCMV infections are frequently associated with the salivary glands. HCMV infection is typically unnoticed in healthy people, but can be life-threatening for the immunocompromized, such as HIV-infected persons, organ transplant recipients, or new born infants.