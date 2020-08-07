Sunday 11 January 2026

Daiichi Sankyo looks to extend leadership in antibody-drug conjugates

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2020
daiichi-hq

A collaboration between Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and the UK’s AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) will test patritumab deruxtecan, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), with Tagrisso (osimertinib).

The firms will seek to explore the potential of the combo in people with EGFR-mutated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Daiichi’s investigational ADC is an HER3 directed therapy, a kind of treatment which has never been approved for the treatment of cancer.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo rises as it signs another mega-dollar licensing deal
27 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo says prasugrel hits goals in thrombotic stroke study
21 July 2020
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo signs deal with 'premier European cancer center'
22 July 2020
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca team up to trial drug combo in NSCLC
11 August 2020


