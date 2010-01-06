Daiichi Sankyo acquires PharmaForce; Alcon dissatisfied with Novartis offer

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo's US unit, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, has acquired PharmaForce, a privately-held, fully integrated specialty injectable pharmaceutical company based in Ohio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was cleared by the US Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act, Luitpold purchased 100% of PharmaForce stock and the closing was completed on December 29, 2009. The PharmaForce product line will be marketed by Luitpold's subsidiary, American Regent.